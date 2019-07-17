Foreign Ministry: Japan Likely to Approve Revisions to Remove S. Korea from Whitelist

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry says it believes Japan will likely approve revisions to an export control ordinance that seeks to remove South Korea from Japan’s "whitelist" of nations given preferential treatment in export procedures.In a briefing to the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry projected the revisions will be approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday and go into effect from late August.The ministry said it has called on Japan to scrap its export restrictions and to suspend efforts to remove South Korea from the whitelist. It added that it has underlined to Tokyo the need to address contentious issues diplomatically through dialogue and consultations.The ministry also said if South Korea is removed from the whitelist, Seoul will point out how the move is unfair and will express deep regret to Japan while also urging Tokyo to join Seoul’s efforts to address wartime forced labor issues.Meanwhile, the ministry also said on the occasion of the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, South Korea plans to, together with ASEAN and the European Union, underline the need for the swift resumption of working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea.The regional gathering is set to be held in Bangkok on Friday.