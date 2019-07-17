Pompeo Says Countries Will Participate in Strait of Hormuz Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that countries around the world will participate in the U.S. plan to protect shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.Pompeo said at an event organized by the Economic Club of Washington D.C. on Monday that the U.S. is going to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.This follows remarks by Pompeo in an interview with Fox News last week that the U.S. had asked a number of countries including South Korea to join the U.S. initiative to protect the vital Middle Eastern shipping lane.The top U.S. diplomat said Washington is going to “build out a maritime security plan.” He also said though it might take more time than the U.S. would like, he was nonetheless confident that the world would understand the importance of Washington’s initiative.He added, however, that countries from across the world need to assist the U.S. in protecting commercial transit.Regarding whether South Korea will send a naval unit to the Strait of Hormuz, a South Korean presidential official said on Monday that any decision will be based on the national interest and that Seoul is considering several options to protect South Korean vessels.