Hungary Supreme Court Rules Bail of Captain in Danube Boat Crash was 'Unlawful'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Two months after the deadly boat crash on the Danube River in Budapest that killed 27 people, Hungary's Supreme Court ruled on Monday that decisions by lower courts allowing the captain involved in the crash to be released on bail were "unlawful." The captain is back in custody, facing new charges.Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: Hungary's Supreme Court, the Kuria, ruled that decisions by two lower courts allowing Yuriy C, who was out on bail after being detained for his suspected responsibility in the May 29 collision, to be released on bail were "unlawful."The Kuria found the lower courts misinterpreted the law in allowing the Ukrainian captain to be released on bail.It said many of the arguments made by prosecutors to support their opposition to the captain's bail request were justified, such as the risk he could flee Hungary and the fact Ukraine doesn't extradite its own citizens.The Kuria's ruling has no immediate effect on the terms of the captain's bail, but could allow prosecutors to file another arrest warrant for him.Meanwhile, Hungarian police said Monday that they've started a fresh investigation of the captain over new allegations he failed to provide assistance after the crash. Local media outlets report he's already back in police custody.Twenty-five South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members were killed in the nighttime crash, while seven South Koreans survived. The remains of a South Korean tourist have yet to be recovered.A South Korean rescue team dispatched to Hungary after the sinking returned home on Tuesday, but local authorities will continue efforts to find the remains of the missing South Korean tourist.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News