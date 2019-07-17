Foreign Minister Denies Report that Bolton Requested $5Bln in Defense Costs

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has denied a media report that the White House plans to request Seoul pay five billion dollars, or five-point-nine trillion won, a year in the next round of negotiations to cover costs associated with the stationing of U.S. troops and assets on the Korean Peninsula.That's more than five times the defense costs South Korea is currently shouldering.In a briefing to the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Tuesday, Kang said no specific amount was discussed when U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton visited South Korea last week.Kang said what’s clear is that both Seoul and Washington wish to address cost-sharing in a fair and reasonable manner.Her remarks come after a media report that Washington had not only decided to ask Seoul to pay five billion dollars in defense costs, but also that Bolton had formally requested the augmented total when he met with Kang and his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong in Seoul last week.The report also claimed that U.S. officials regard the five billion dollar number as “non-negotiable.”South Korea and the U.S. signed a cost sharing agreement in March, in which Seoul committed to pay one-point-04 trillion won in 2019 for costs associated with maintaining the 28-thousand-500 U.S. troops currently stationed in Korea. The figure is an eight-point-two percent increase over the previous agreement.The latest deal, which went into effect in April, is valid for one year. Seoul and Washington must soon hold negotiations on shared defense costs for next year.