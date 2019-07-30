Rival Parties Grill Gov't on Security Lapses, Resume Extra Budget Review

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After agreeing to normalize the National Assembly on Monday, South Korea's rival parties convened the parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Tuesday to grill government officials over a series of recent incidents that called Seoul's diplomacy and security policies into question. They also resumed a review of the government's pending supplementary budget bill.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: At the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Japan's Cabinet would very likely approve on Friday the removal of South Korea from Tokyo's “whitelist” of countries given preferential treatment in export procedures.Rival parties then asked if the government would consider refusing to extend a military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan next month, as a countermeasure to Tokyo's apparent retaliation against the South Korean court rulings on the wartime forced labor issue.Seoul and Tokyo signed the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) in 2016 to better facilitate the sharing of military intelligence on North Korea in the wake of Pyongyang’s rapid nuclear and missile development.In response, Kang said although Seoul's current position is to extend the deal by another year, the government might consider terminating it depending on what happens with Japan going forward.The parties also urged the government to closely coordinate with the United States and other allies at an upcoming security forum hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Thailand to induce Japan to remove its trade curbs.The rival parties agreed on Monday to query the government on security policies during this month's extra session, following a series of incidents where the Moon administration's diplomacy and security policies have been called into question.They'll convene the house steering, defense and intelligence committees this week to grill President Moon's top advisers and other senior officials regarding North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch and violations of South Korea's air defense identification zone by China and Russia.While the ruling party has highlighted the need for nonpartisan cooperation on security, the opposition bloc plans to hold the top office accountable for the perceived security lapses and demand the administration overhaul its entire diplomatic and security teams.Ahead of a plenary session on Thursday, the parties resumed a review of the government's supplementary budget bill that has been in limbo at the National Assembly since April.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is seeking cooperation from the opposition to approve the bill in its original form, but the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has vowed to scrutinize the portion of the budget earmarked for job creation and welfare.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.