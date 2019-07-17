Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.45%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained nine-point-20 points, or point-45 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-38-point-68.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-86 points, or one-point-11 percent, to close at 625-point-64.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-181-point-six won.