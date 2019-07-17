LG Electronics Ranks Number One in Global Home Appliance Sales

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics has beat U.S. rival Whirlpool and ranked the world's top seller of home appliances for the first time in the first six months of 2019.The performance is especially meaningful considering the unfavorable conditions facing LG, such as U.S. import safeguards against Korean washing machines that were introduced last year following Whirlpool's request.The South Korean tech giant on Tuesday announced its Home Appliance & Air Solution unit pulled in over eleven-point-five trillion won in sales during the first half.This is slightly higher than Whirlpool's eleven-point-39 trillion won.Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux logged seven and a half trillion won in sales over the same period.LG is expected to outpace Whirlpool this year as its brisk sales will likely continue in the second half.In terms of operating profit, LG has beaten the U.S. firm since 2017 and in the first half, LG recorded nearly three times more profit than Whirlpool at one-point-four trillion won.