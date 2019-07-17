Science S. Korea, Russia Share 1st-Place at International Chemistry Olympiad

South Korea has finished joint top at the International Chemistry Olympiad(IChO).



According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, South Korea and Russia shared top spot with four gold medals each at the 51st IChO that was held in Paris for 10 days through Tuesday. It's the first time in four years for South Korea to bring home top honors from the annual academic competition that tests the world's best high school chemistry brains.



All four South Korean delegates contributed with a gold medal for each. The United States and China were tied for third place with three gold medals and a silver. A total of 300 students from 80 countries took part in the event.



South Korea has been competing in the IChO since 1992 and has won top honors eight times so far.