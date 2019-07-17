Japanese Media: Boycott Movement in S. Korea to be Prolonged

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media outlets are reporting that the Japan boycott movement is picking up steam in South Korea.The Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Tuesday detailed the expanding boycott campaign in South Korea in response to Japan's trade regulations against Seoul.The newspaper said the movement likely originated from an online post suggesting a boycott in the wake of Tokyo's announcement this month to restrict exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.The article said that, unlike in the past when similar boycotts were not sustained for long, this one appears likely to last much longer.The paper also cited a public opinion poll showing increasing Korean consumer participation in the boycott with 63 percent recorded just last week.Yomiuri said Japanese beer, the clothing brand Uniqlo and travel packages to Japan are the main targets.The Asahi Shimbun also expressed concern over the abrupt halt in bilateral exchanges and its adverse effects on culture and sports.