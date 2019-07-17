FM Kang to Attend ASEAN Meetings in Thailand This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will leave for Thailand on Wednesday morning to attend a series of ASEAN foreign ministerial-meetings opening in Bangkok.Kang will meet her counterparts of ASEAN member nations on Thursday followed by an ASEAN Plus Three foreign ministerial meeting on Friday which includes South Korea, Japan and China.On Saturday, she will attend a Korea-Mekong ministerial meeting involving five ASEAN member countries.During the meetings, she will discuss ways to cooperate with ASEAN, a key partner in Seoul's new Southern Policy initiative.Minister Kang will also attend foreign minister meetings of the East Asia Summit as well as the ASEAN Regional Forum.Ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said the ASEAN meetings will serve as a platform to reaffirm regional cooperation for the free trade order, in an apparent reference to Tokyo's export curbs on Seoul.