Politics LKP Committee Urges Japan to Stop S. Korea's Removal from Whitelist

The main opposition party's special committee on the Japan trade dispute has urged Tokyo to immediately stop procedures to exclude Seoul from its whitelist of preferential trade partners.



The Liberty Korea Party's special committee issued a statement Tuesday saying that if both governments fail to take sincere measures simultaneously, catastrophic consequences will surely follow.



The committee called on Japan to withdraw its export restrictions against South Korean high-tech materials that took effect on July fourth and also stressed the forced wartime labor issue should be resolved through diplomatic negotiations.



It urged the leaders of the two countries to take action and present an effective solution.



The committee warned that if South Korea is removed from Japan's whitelist, some eleven-hundred items will be subject to export restrictions, dealing a blow to the global economic order.



Regarding the issue of possibly scrapping the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) signed with Japan, the committee's chair Representative Chung Jin-suk said it's not right to link the trade dispute with national security.