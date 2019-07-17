Seoul Minister Stresses Need to Stick to Spirit of Inter-Korean Military Agreements

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Unification Minister says while North Korea’s latest missile launch is not an explicit violation of inter-Korean military agreements, there is room for it to be interpreted that way.Kim Yeon-chul clarified his position on the matter on Tuesday, while answering a related question during a session of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.Stressing the importance of respecting the spirit of the September 19th, 2018 agreements, the minister said a deal to launch a joint military committee should be followed through upon swiftly to breed a higher level of trust between the respective militaries.