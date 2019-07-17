New US Defense Secretary Expected to Visit S. Korea in Aug.

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly-appointed U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is expected to visit South Korea next month.Although Seoul's Defense Ministry says the two governments are still discussing the schedule and agenda of his visit, it has been known that Esper is considering a five-nation tour to East Asia, including Japan and South Korea, some time in early August.During his prospective visit to South Korea, Esper is likely to sit down with his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, to discuss pending national security issues on the Korean Peninsula and measures to strengthen the bilateral alliance.Among other possible agenda items are the recent North Korean missile launches and the violation of South Korea's air defense identification zone by Russian and Chinese military aircraft.The allies’ defense cost-sharing for next year as well as Washington’s request for South Korea to join a coalition to protect shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz may also be discussed.