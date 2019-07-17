Lawmaker Apologizes for Privilege Given to His Daughter in Job Placement Scandal

Photo : KBS News

A ranking member of South Korea's main opposition party, who has been referred to trial on charges of bribery related to the illegal hiring of his daughter, has acknowledged his daughter enjoyed privileges while landing a job at a major telecommunications firm.Former Liberty Korea Party floor leader Kim Sung-tae called a press conference on Tuesday and apologized to the public for the “unfair” treatment his daughter received at KT.However, he again denied that he knowingly asked for such a job placement for his daughter, arguing it was KT’s decision. He also accused the prosecution of trying to create negative public sentiment about him before his trial begins by disseminating unconfirmed rumors.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office indicted the three-term lawmaker earlier this month based on evidence and testimony from related figures.Kim's daughter began working at KT in 2011 as a contract-based employee but became a regular full-time employee a year later after apparently passing a competitive recruitment process.But prosecutors say she had not even submitted an application for the process in the first place.