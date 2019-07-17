Japan Distributes Documents to Counter S. Korea's Claim over Wartime Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan insists the disclosure of documents concerning its 1965 normalization treaty with Seoul is to help explain its stance in conflicts over the South Korean top court's decisions on Japan’s wartime forced labor.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga relayed the stance on Tuesday, a day after the Japanese foreign ministry shared with reporters a pair of documents regarding the deal on the bilateral settlement of Japan's colonial occupation of Korea.Suga said although the documents were unveiled to the public before and contain no new findings, Japan will continue distributing related documents to make its case that South Korea is violating international laws with the court ruling-related moves.He also said there is no change in Tokyo’s stance that it will demand specific responses from Seoul, including "correction of the law violations."