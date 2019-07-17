S. Korean Foreign Ministry Briefs Foreign Diplomats over Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday invited foreign diplomats stationed in South Korea to explain its stance on Japan’s trade restrictions.Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Yoon Kang-hyun briefed the diplomatic corps on the problems caused by Japan’s export curbs launched early this month and its plan to exclude South Korea from its 'whitelist' of trade partners that receive preferential treatment.Yoon emphasized such measures can pose threat to the multilateral trade order and the global economy.Seoul officials also pointed out that, while South Korea is trying to resolve the issues diplomatically, Japan is refusing to accept requests for discussions.