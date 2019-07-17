S. Korean Lawmaker: GSOMIA Incompatible with Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawmaker from South Korea’s ruling party who is heading the party’s special committee on Japan’s trade restrictions says Seoul has no other option but to scrap its military information sharing deal with Japan should Tokyo enforce further export restrictions.Democratic Party Representative Choi Jae-sung said Tuesday that the premise of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) is trust so any breach of that will prevent the two parties from carrying on.Accusing the Shinzo Abe administration of maintaining nonsensical attitudes over the issues and showing little sign of seeking a diplomatic resolution, the lawmaker said the government should make it clear it will not agree to extend GSOMIA if Japan follows through with a plan to remove South Korea from its trade whitelist.