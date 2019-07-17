JCS: N. Korea Fires Multiple Unidentified Projectiles

Photo : KBS News

North Korea on Wednesday fired multiple unidentified projectiles off its east coast.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that the projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on the North's east coast early on Wednesday.The JCS added that it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.The launches come six days after North Korea fired two KN-23 ballistic missiles approximately 600 kilometers into the East Sea.The projectiles, a variant of the Russian Iskander ballistic missile, were described by Seoul as a "new kind of short-range ballistic missile."It was not immediately known whether Wednesday's launches involved the same type of weapon.