Report: US, N. Korean Officials Met at DMZ Last Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A White House National Security Council(NSC) official reportedly met with a North Korean counterpart at the demilitarized zone(DMZ) on the inter-Korean border last week.Reuters on Tuesday quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that an NSC official traveled to the DMZ during the same week that U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton was visiting Seoul on official business.The NSC official reportedly met with a North Korean counterpart to deliver photographs from last month's DMZ meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Reuters said the meeting is thought to have taken place at the truce village of Panmunjeom, and that the North Korean official expressed a willingness to resume negotiations very soon.Bolton visited Seoul last Tuesday and Wednesday with NSC senior director for Asia Matthew Pottinger and NSC director for Korea Allison Hooker.