US Says it is Aware of Reports of N. Korean 'Missile Launch'

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that it is aware of reports of a "missile launch" from North Korea and will continue to monitor the situation.A department spokesperson gave the response to an inquiry by Seoul-based Yonhap News regarding the announcement by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff that North Korea had fired multiple unidentified projectiles into the East Sea early Wednesday.CNN quoted a U.S. administration official as saying that two projectiles were launched by the North, while another U.S. official added that the latest firing posed no threat to the U.S.NBC quoted two U.S. officials as also saying that the projectiles were short-range missiles.