S. Korea's Industrial Output Falls 0.7% in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's industrial output and consumption both declined in June, while investment rebounded after a sharp decrease.According to the government's data collection and analysis wing, Statistics Korea, on Wednesday, the country's industrial output fell point-seven percent in June from a month earlier.Retail sales, an indicator of consumption levels, also dropped one-point-six percent from a month earlier.However, facility investment increased point-four percent in June after posting a seven-point-one percent drop in the previous month.Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, dropped point-one point in June. It has now dropped 14 out of the last 15 months.The leading indicator index, which predicts short-term economic performance, dropped point-two points on-month.