Defense Chief: N. Korean Projectiles Flew 240-330 km with Lower Apogees

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo says that projectiles launched by North Korea on Wednesday appear different from the ballistic missiles launched last week.The minister made the remarks on Wednesday to reporters after a keynote speech at a defense forum hosted by the Korea Institute for Defense Analysis in Seoul.The defense chief said that the unidentified projectiles could be short-range ballistic missiles similar to last week's launches or multiple rocket launchers, adding related analysis is under way.The minister added that the apogees of Wednesday's projectiles were relatively low and that they flew between 240 to 330 kilometers.He also said that the military's air control center and South Korean navy warships were the first to detect the launches, adding they were also detected by assets of the United States.