JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Short-range Ballistic Missiles

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean military said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that the North fired a short-range ballistic missile at 5:06 a.m. and another at 5:27 a.m. from the Kalma area near the east coast city of Wonsan.The JCS said that the missiles are estimated to have each flown about 250 kilometers, reaching heights of about 30 kilometers before landing in the East Sea.It added that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities continue to analyze all available data to identify more precise information about the projectiles.The JCS said that the South Korean military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and is maintaining a readiness posture.It also urged North Korea to stop missiles launches, saying that these launches do not help ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The launches come six days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from near the same area into the East Sea in what were the first weapons provocations in nearly three months.