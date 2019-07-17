S. Korean, US Defense Chiefs to Meet Next Week

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper will hold talks in Seoul next week.The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that the defense chiefs will meet next Friday and share assessments on the Korean Peninsula’s security situation.The ministry noted that the upcoming meeting will take place during Esper’s first trip to South Korea as the U.S.’ new defense secretary, a post he assumed last week.The ministry said the meeting will touch on cooperation toward denuclearizing the peninsula and establishing permanent peace as well as the transfer of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul.Beyond North Korea-related issues, Jeong and Esper are likely to discuss efforts to protect shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.They may also discuss trilateral cooperation between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo, an issue that has become pressing at a time of strained relations between South Korea and Japan.Some observers say the upcoming meeting will primarily focus on the allies’ defense cost-sharing for next year.Esper is set to visit South Korea, Japan and three other East Asian countries beginning in early August.