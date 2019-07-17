NSC Committee Convened Wednesday Following N. Korean Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened a National Security Council standing committee session at 11 a.m. Wednesday following North Korean ballistic missile launches earlier in the day.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a briefing that officials will discuss the launches and the current security situation.She said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing all available information and that the military is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining a readiness posture.Chung Eui-yong, the national security adviser, will preside over the emergency session.The launches come six days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea in what were the first weapons provocations in nearly three months.