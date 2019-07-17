Pompeo: Will Meet with Foreign Ministers of S. Korea and Japan at ARF

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he will meet with the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan together on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) in Bangkok this week.Pompeo made the remark Tuesday to reporters en route to Thailand when asked whether he plans to attempt to mediate an escalating trade dispute between the two U.S. allies.He said he will meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and then the two of them together to encourage them to find a way forward.The top U.S. diplomat also said that the two allies are important partners who are closely cooperating on efforts to denuclearize North Korea.