Samsung Electronics' Operating Profit Down 56% in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics says its operating profit fell 56 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to stand at six-point-six trillion won.The South Korean tech giant unveiled the figure in a business briefing report released on Wednesday. The earnings figure, which is less than half of what was posted a year ago, is the result of a slump in computer chips and smartphones.According to the company, operating earnings from its semiconductor division plunged 71 percent in the April-June period to three-point-four trillion won.It added that sales in the second quarter slipped four percent compared to the same period last year to stand at 56 trillion won.Compared to the first quarter, sales grew seven percent and overall operating profit surged six percent, but the semiconductor segment’s operating profit fell 17 percent.