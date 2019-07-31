FM Kang: S. Korea to Relay 'Unfairness' of Japanese Trade Controls at ARF

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha departed for Thailand on Wednesday to attend a string of regional gatherings, including the ASEAN Regional Forum, this week. An intensifying trade row between Seoul and Tokyo is among key topics the minister will discuss as Japan appears poised to erect additional trade barriers on South Korea in the coming weeks.Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said she will look to highlight the unfairness of Japanese export restrictions on South Korea at an upcoming security forum in Thailand organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Speaking to reporters Wednesday before departing for the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF), Kang said she will make the most of the opportunity to present Seoul’s position to the international community, adding that Japan’s punitive trade measures must be stopped.Kang also plans to seize the ARF platform to reaffirm South Korea's commitment to strengthening relations with the ten-member regional bloc, a key partner for Seoul’s export diversification push dubbed the “New Southern Policy.”Japan is likely to do what it can to lobby for its position in the trade dispute, creating additional friction. However, the regional gathering could present a chance to help ease tensions between the two countries.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that he intends to meet with Kang and her Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the regional forum and encourage them to "find a path forward."According to Reuters, the United States has already urged its two Northeast Asian allies to consider signing a "standstill agreement" to allow time for negotiations on the growing trade dispute. Tokyo denies the claim.Seoul believes the trade curbs are rooted in recent court rulings in favor of victims of Japan's wartime forced labor. Tokyo, however, maintains the export controls it introduced on July 4 are due to security concerns, and has provided similar justification for the expected removal of South Korea from a so-called whitelist of countries that enjoy streamlined trade relations with Japan.The ARF talks may present an opportunity to forestall or cancel those plans and make progress towards resolving the issue through dialogue.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.