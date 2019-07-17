Committee Chief: N. Korea Fired Not 1, But 2 Missiles on May 4

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee says North Korea fired not one, but two missiles back on May fourth.Bareunmirae Party Rep. Lee Hye-hoon made the remark to reporters on Wednesday after getting a briefing from Defense Ministry officials.Lee said the military announced in May that the North had test-fired one missile but the Defense Ministry reported to the committee on Wednesday that after thorough analysis of various images disclosed by the North, two missiles were launched.Lee said the Defense Ministry explained the South Korean military likely failed to detect the first missile because it was either flying too low for radars to detect, or it misfired.She added that the new submarines North Korea is building is capable of carrying three submarine-launched ballistic missiles.