Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.69%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 14-point-13 points, or point-69 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-24-point-55.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining four-point-54 points, or point-73 percent, to close at 630-point-18.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-183-point-one won.