S. Korea, Japan to Hold Foreign Ministers' Meeting to Discuss Bilateral Conflicts

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan will meet face-to-face this week to discuss escalating conflicts between the two countries over trade and historical issues.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, in Thailand on Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF).Kang is in Bangkok to attend a series of regional and ministerial meetings, where she is expected to present South Korea’s position on Japan’s punitive trade measures.It will be the first sit-down between Kang and Kono since Japan implemented trade restrictions on South Korea on July fourth in an apparent reprisal for South Korean court decisions on compensation for victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.Their meeting also comes ahead of Tokyo’s plan to expand its export curbs by cutting Seoul from its "whitelist" of trade partners given preferential treatment.Kang will likely urge Tokyo to retract the measures, including the planned whitelist exclusion.