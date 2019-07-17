Foreign Reporters in Seoul Concerned over Illegal Rallies against Japanese Media

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign journalists stationed in South Korea have expressed concerns about local protests held outside the offices of Japanese media outlets amid a trade dispute between the neighboring countries.The Seoul Foreign Correspondents’ Club issued a statement Wednesday under the name of its president, Sebastien Berger, saying although every citizen has the right to his or her opinions on pending issues, use of violent threats cannot be justified.It also stressed that all media outlets do not represent their governments.Thanking local police for swiftly responding to the rallies, the journalists’ club said it believes the South Korean government will protect the rights of every foreign reporter working in the country.Last week, three members of a progressive college student group rallied inside the Seoul branch of Fuji TV located within MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, Seoul, and damaging the broadcaster’s logo and the Japanese national flag.Earlier this month, two representatives of The Voice of Seoul, an online news outlet, visited the Seoul office of the Sankei Shimbun, a conservative Japanese newspaper, and staged a protest against Japan's trade restrictions. They were arrested on charges of obstruction of business and refusing police orders to leave.