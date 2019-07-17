Chinese State Media Calls for Swift Resolution of Seoul-Japan Conflicts

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese state-run media outlet is calling for a swift resolution to conflicts between South Korea and Japan, citing negative ramifications for Chinese industries.In an editorial published Wednesday, China Daily called South Korea an “irreplaceable contributor” in the global semiconductor production network and warned that further protraction of Seoul-Tokyo tensions will disrupt chip production.The paper also cited losses to Chinese manufacturers that such a disruption could cause.The editorial said that South Korea exported 127 billion U.S. dollars in memory chips to China last year and that both it and the U.S. may become potential victims of the Seoul-Tokyo row.It also stressed the need for South Korea and Japan to maintain friendly relations to achieve regional economic integration through the trilateral free trade agreement involving China and expressed hope for an early resolution to the conflict.