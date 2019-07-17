DP to Propose Bills to Foster Local Industries Amid Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ruling party plans to launch legislative efforts to help the country raise its industrial self-reliance in the face of Japan’s trade restrictions.A special committee of the Democratic Party held an emergency meeting Wednesday to hear from government officials and industry experts in order to reflect their voices in related bills they plan to propose. Measures to develop local companies in the component and equipment fields were among the issues discussed.Committee head Choi Jae-sung emphasized “technological independence” from Japan, pointing out that Korean conglomerates have been complacent, relying on Japanese partners.He also said that Tokyo's plan to expand export curbs is unavoidable and that South Korea will have no other way to overcome what he called “Japan’s economic invasion.”