Asahi: US Urges Japan to Keep S. Korea on Trade Whitelist

Photo : KBS News

Washington has reportedly proposed a set of measures to Seoul and Tokyo to mediate ongoing conflicts between its two Asian allies.The Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun quoted a U.S. government official on Wednesday as saying that the Trump administration proposed to Japan not to follow through with a plan to exclude South Korea from its whitelist of preferable trade partners.Seoul, on the other hand, was asked to withhold possible disposal of the seized assets of Japanese firms subject to South Korean court decisions over Japan’s forced wartime labor.The U.S. also reportedly suggested to South Korea and Japan that they launch trilateral discussions on a plan to resolve the current issues through the creation of a framework to deal with export controls.