Pres. Office Denies Responses to Japan's Trade Restrictions Are Anti-Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Kim Sang-jo says the government’s countermeasures to Japan’s trade restrictions which can affect laborers’ rights and industrial safety will only be temporary.Kim made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting with progressive minor opposition Justice Party chair Sim Sang-jeung, who expressed concerns that the government may be indiscreetly accepting management’s demands such as labor extension and the deregulation of the use of dangerous materials.The chief of staff said that economy-related ministries are overall responding to the Japanese measures within the existing regulatory framework.In a following meeting with minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace Chairman Chung Dong-young, Kim said Seoul is neither able nor willing to achieve 100 percent self-reliance for every local industry but is only seeking to secure stable positions in the global supply chain.