Domestic Survey Promotes Gangwon Province as 'Fine Dust Shelter'

A new survey shows that Gangwon Province largely remains free from fine dust.



The Gangwon-based Institute of Health and Environment on Wednesday said the average fine dust concentration level in the province in the first six months of this year stood at 26 micrograms per cubic meter.



In contrast, the average was 39 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.



In particular, Gangwon’s eastern coastal regions, along the East Sea, recorded even lower averages of around 22 micrograms per cubic meter for the lowest levels of fine particulate matter nationwide.