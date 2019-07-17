Economy Individual Investments in S. Korean Startup Funds Rises Significantly

Startup funds in South Korea are attracting a growing amount of investment from individuals seeking high returns.



The Ministry of SMEs and Startups said on Wednesday that individuals invested a combined 137-point-three billion won in the so-called venture funds in the January-June period. The funds surpassed 130-point-six billion won from individual investors throughout last year.



The uptick was attributed to increased tax benefits for venture fund investors and the funds' sound return rates.