Russian Media Report No Radioactive Change after N. Korean Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian media outlets have swiftly covered North Korea’s latest missile launches.Interfax on Wednesday reported on the North’s firing of two ballistic missiles early in the day, saying there was no change in radioactive levels in the Russian Far East region following the launches.Russian media often use radioactive levels in the region near the North Korean border and the East Sea as a gauge to determine the impact of North Korean missile launches.Other major Russian outlets such as Tass and RIA Novosti also reported on the incident and neighboring countries' responses.