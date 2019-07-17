KCNA: N. Korea Test-fired New Rocket System under Kim's Guidance

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Thursday that it tested a new rocket system the previous day under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that Kim oversaw the test firing of a "new-type large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system."The KCNA said that the test verified the combat effectiveness of the overall system, and that Kim said it "would be an inescapable distress to the forces becoming a fat target of the weapon.”The report came a day after South Korea's military said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast early on Wednesday.North Korea last week fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the same area into the East Sea, its first weapons provocation in nearly three months.