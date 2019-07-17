Reuters: UNSC to Meet over N. Korea Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council will reportedly meet behind closed doors to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches.Quoting diplomatic sources, Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Security Council will meet on Thursday at the request of Britain, Germany and France following the North's recent stream of missile launches, which likely violate U.N. resolutions.The meeting is expected to be held on Thursday night or Friday morning Korea time.It is the first time the U.N. Security Council has convened a meeting over North Korea's ballistic missile launches since Pyongyang and Washington entered their current detente last year.North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday and last Thursday. It is suspected of launching similar projectiles in early May.