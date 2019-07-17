US Fed Cuts Key Interest Rate for First Time in Decade

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut the benchmark lending rate for the first time since December 2008.In a Federal Open Market Committee(FOMC) meeting, the Fed decided to slash the benchmark rate by a quarter-point to a target range of two to two-point-25 percent.The committee said in a statement that it made the decision in light of the "implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures."However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the reduction that "it's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts."The remarks triggered a drop in markets as investors questioned whether the Fed would cut the rate again at next month's FOMC meeting.