Top Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US Hold Talks in Bangkok

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the U.S. held talks in Thailand to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and joint efforts to resume nuclear talks with the regime.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Thursday that Lee Do-hoon and his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, met Wednesday in Bangkok on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum.The ministry said that the two sides exchanged their assessments on recent developments and how best to respond, including the North’s launches of short-range ballistic missiles this and last week.It added that both sides shared the understanding that quickly resuming working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang remains paramount and agreed to make diplomatic efforts to that end.Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted that talks would resume in “a couple of weeks,” suggesting dialogue may commence as early as this month.