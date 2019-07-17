'US Has No Plan to Adjust Military Exercise with S. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. reportedly has no plans to alter a scheduled military exercise with South Korea this month despite recent threats and provocations from North Korea.Reuters reported on Wednesday that a U.S. official said that there are "no adjustment or change in plans that we're aware of or are planning,” adding that the allies “have to maintain readiness” even as diplomatic efforts remain ongoing.Seoul also confirmed late last month that the combined Dongmaeng 19-2 exercise would proceed as scheduled in August.The exercise, a scaled down replacement of the former Ulchi Freedom Guardian, is intended to test Seoul's capability to retake wartime operational control from Washington and will reportedly rely mostly on computer simulations.North Korea is strongly opposed to the exercises. It described two ballistic missile tests last week as a "solemn" warning to the South over the exercises, and launched two more ballistic missiles on Wednesday.Weeks before the launches, North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized the joint exercise and warned that it would affect the resumption of working-level talks if it proceeds.