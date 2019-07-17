S. Korea's Exports Dip 11% in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports decreased for the eighth consecutive month in July amid a cyclical downturn in semiconductors prices.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday, South Korea's exports totaled 46-point-14 billion U.S. dollars in July, an eleven percent decline on-year.South Korea saw a 28-point-one percent drop in chip exports and a 12-point-four percent fall in petrochemical product exports on-year.The ministry explained that international trade rows are contributing to sluggish outbound shipments, pointing to the U.S.-China trade war. It said Japan’s trade curbs had a "limited" impact on South Korea's exports last month.Meanwhile, exports of automobiles rose 21-point-six percent last month from a year earlier.South Korea also continued its current account surplus for the 90th month in a row, totaling two-point-44 billion dollars in July.