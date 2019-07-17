Japan's Ruling Party Cancels Meeting With S. Korean Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

A meeting scheduled for Thursday between South Korean lawmakers and a top official from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) was abruptly canceled the previous day.According to South Korean lawmakers who are visiting Japan in an effort to resolve trade tensions between the two countries, the LDP postponed and then canceled a meeting between the lawmakers and Toshihiro Nikai, the party’s secretary-general.The LDP reportedly cited an emergency security meeting over North Korea's recent missile launches as the reason for the cancellation.Rep. Kang Chang-il of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party said in a radio interview with KBS Thursday morning that the LDP notified him and others of the ten-member South Korean delegation of the cancellation the previous night.Kang called the move a “discourtesy” and suggested the LDP was evading the meeting. He said that Japanese lawmakers from other parties have met the South Korean delegation.The South Korean lawmakers are on a two-day trip to Japan seeking a diplomatic resolution to a trade dispute triggered by Japan's export restrictions to South Korea of key materials used in semiconductor and panel production.Japan is widely expected to further restrict peninsula-bound exports on Friday, when it will likely decide to remove South Korea from a shortlist of countries that enjoy streamlined trade relations with Japan.