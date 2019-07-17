Captain in Deadly Danube River Boat Crash Arrested

Photo : YONHAP News

The captain involved in a deadly boat sinking on the Danube River in Budapest in May that killed 27 people has been formally arrested after being detained by police earlier this week.Hungarian prosecutors informed South Korea’s Embassy in Hungary that the Budapest district court had issued on Wednesday an arrest warrant for Yuriy C., who was at the helm of the Viking Sigyn cruise ship when it collided with a smaller cruiser on May 29, causing it to sink with 35 people on board.Embassy officials said that prosecutors had sought an arrest warrant for the Ukrainian captain while he was being interrogated by Budapest police earlier on Monday.Prior to the interrogation, the captain was out on bail after being previously detained while authorities investigated his alleged responsibility in the collision.The detention came after Hungary's Supreme Court ruled earlier on Monday that the June decision by a lower court to permit bail for the captain was "unlawful."The embassy added that in addition to involuntary manslaughter, Yuriy C. has been accused of failing to provide proper assistance after the crash.Twenty-five South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members were killed in the nighttime crash, while seven South Koreans survived. One South Korean tourist remains unaccounted for.