Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan met in Bangkok on Thursday in the hopes of easing escalating trade tensions between the two countries, but only ended up confirming the wide gap in their positions.A South Korean diplomat who attended the talks said Tokyo is still expected to remove South Korea from a shortlist of countries that enjoy streamlined trade relations with Japan on Friday.The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum.