Politics

NIS: N. Korea Could Test Launch More Missiles This Month

Write: 2019-08-01 13:54:08Update: 2019-08-01 14:32:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service said Thursday that North Korea could conduct additional missile launches this month as a demonstration of its capabilities.

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Rep. Lee Eun-jae said the NIS gave this report during its briefing to the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee

Regarding the reasons for more possible missile launches, the spy agency said Pyongyang might justify them as protests against South Korea's purchase of advanced weapons such as the F-35A stealth fighter jet or its joint military exercise scheduled with the United States.

The NIS believes North Korea also has practical need to improve its weapon systems before resuming full-scale nuclear negotiations with the U.S.
