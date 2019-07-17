Seoul to Raise Japan Trade Restrictions at Beijing Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will make the case that Japan's export restrictions are unjustified during a trade ministers' meeting of 16 Asia-Pacific nations opening in Beijing Friday and Saturday.Speaking to reporters at the airport before leaving for China on Thursday, Seoul's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said what decisions Japan will make can't be predicted but the government is preparing for all possible scenarios.She said such preparations include domestic measures to minimize damage on South Korean firms as well as active efforts at the ministerial conference of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).The minister said that in Beijing, Seoul will explain to member nations that Japan's actions are unjustified and adversely affect the regional supply chain.It will be the first gathering of the 16 trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific partnership since Japan implemented export curbs on three high-tech materials to South Korea in early July.The RCEP is a regional economic bloc comprising the ten ASEAN(Association of Southeast Asian Nations) members as well as South Korea, Japan, China and India.Launched in 2012, the partnership aims to reach an agreement on key regulations within this year.